‘Dial for Debris’ scheme inaugurated

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan inaugurated the ‘Dial for Debris’ scheme to collect and recycle the construction material debris from all over the city.

“People can call the helpline number 8190000400 for the purpose,” he said “Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had announced the novel scheme under 110 rule in the Assembly. The debris collected would be recycled to make bricks, pave blocks and M sand,” he added.

The Commissioner also flagged off three new trucks exclusively assigned for this scheme.