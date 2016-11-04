FLASH NEWS Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup Sensex falls 80.09 points to end at 28,812.88; Nifty down 42.80 points at 8,896.70 Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on DMK’s plea challenging Tamil Nadu Assembly vote of confidence Bharti Airtel removes roaming charges for outgoing & incoming calls as well as SMSes & data usage within India Delhi HC dismisses AAP govt’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighborhood criterion Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to Emma Stone for La La Land

Coimbatore


‘Dial for Debris’ scheme inaugurated

Covai Post Network
November 4, 2016

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan inaugurated the ‘Dial for Debris’ scheme to collect and recycle the construction material debris from all over the city.

“People can call the helpline number 8190000400 for the purpose,” he said “Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had announced the novel scheme under 110 rule in the Assembly. The debris collected would be recycled to make bricks, pave blocks and M sand,” he added.

The Commissioner also flagged off three new trucks exclusively assigned for this scheme.

