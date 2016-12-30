Differently-abled attempts self immolation

Dejected over not getting a job, a differently-abled person today attempted to immolate himself in front of the employment exchange office in the city.

Gopal, 41, a resident of Podanur, who arrived at the employment exchange, suddenly took out a can filled with petrol and attempted to immolate himself, police said.

However, a few people who were present there overpowered and prevented him.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Gopal, who had registered his name with the exchange soon after he completed his ninth standard in 1992, was dejected as he had not got a job even though many others who had registered much after him got jobs.

As the senior officer in the exchange was not available to know the reason behind the delay, Gopal was asked to come two days later.