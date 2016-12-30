FLASH NEWS PM Modi’s Speech On Notes Ban Tomorrow, Last Day To Turn In Notes Today At least 20 trapped after Jharkhand mine’s roof caved in Turkey detains 30 ISIS suspects in Adana: report World’s highest bridge opens in China, cost $144 million 7 Killed After Jharkhand Mine Roof Caved In, Many Trapped A woman gets raped every 5 hrs in the capital: Delhi Police Agusta Westland Case: CBI challenges ex-Air Chief SP Tyagi’s bail, High Court issues notice

Coimbatore


Differently-abled attempts self immolation

Covai Post Network
December 30, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Dejected over not getting a job, a differently-abled person today attempted to immolate himself in front of the employment exchange office in the city.

Gopal, 41, a resident of Podanur, who arrived at the employment exchange, suddenly took out a can filled with petrol and attempted to immolate himself, police said.

However, a few people who were present there overpowered and prevented him.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Gopal, who had registered his name with the exchange soon after he completed his ninth standard in 1992, was dejected as he had not got a job even though many others who had registered much after him got jobs.

As the senior officer in the exchange was not available to know the reason behind the delay, Gopal was asked to come two days later.

