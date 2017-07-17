Differently-abled run from pillar to post for Govt aid

Two differently-abled persons have been running from pillar to post to receive the Government aid which they are entitled for.

Thirty-one-year-old A. Bannari, a resident of Periyanaikenpalayam, has been approaching the concerned department to get a sanction for a Scooty (with three wheels) but in vain. “I am a polio affected person. I managed to complete my eighth standard. I earn Rs. 4000 a month. Out of this I spend Rs. 3000 on my transportation. I have been approaching the Government to sanction me the vehicle, which would be of great help. But there is nobody to help,” she said in a petition.

C. Rajesh from Sundarapuram has been running around to get permission to start a photocopying centre in the District Collectorate premises. An IT and Electronics graduate, Rajesh makes a living repairing television and radio sets.

Rajesh, who is also differently abled, requested the District Collector to grant him permission to start a photocopying centre in the Collectorate. ”I was asked to get permission from Corporation officials and later from the Police department. But nobody is willing to help me,” he said.

“The Government has sanctioned me a loan of Rs. 30,000. The officials in the collectorate are not ready to release it, saying the monthly pension of Rs. 1000 would be stopped if the I get the loan,” he alleged.