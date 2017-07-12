Dileep arrest gives producers nightmares

Kottayam: Projects involving actor Dileep, now under arrest in the abduction case of an actor, are in limbo as those associated with it fear a downturn in his popularity.

Producers who have already completed filming their projects are worried about the success.

Those who have just started can manage finding new artistes. ‘Ramaleela’ is set for release on July 21. The film has Tamil actor Radhika Sarathkumar in the cast. Dileep is pairing with his second wife Kavya Madhavan in ‘Comedy King’ slated for release in November 5. Last time they had acted together in ‘Vellaripravinte Changathy’ in 2011.

He can be seen with his ex-wife Manju Warrier in ‘Odiyan’ planned for release in December.

Superstars Mammootty and Mohan Lal are also in the cast. Tamil actor Prakash Raj is joining Mohan Lal in the film after they had worked together in ‘Iruvar’ two decades ago. The film will be remade in Tamil and Telugu.

‘Professor Dinkan’ is for release on December 7.

Films planned for 2018 are ‘Kamara Sambhavam’ and ‘Njanara Mon- Dileep’.

His another movie with Kavya Madhavan in ‘Ithano Valiya Karyam’, ‘Ee Parakkum Thalika –II’ with Tami actor Nithya Das, ‘Saddam Sivan’ and ‘Pick Pocket’ are planned for 2019.

‘Pick Pocket’ is proposed to be shot extensively in Coimbatore, Chennai and foreign locations. Tamil actor Motta Rajendran is scheduled to work as an associate with Dileep.

Meanwhile, Kerala Film Producers Association on Wednesday said many of its members are in a crisis, following arrest. It passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the abducted actor.

Producer Saji Nanthiyathu who made objectionable comments against the actor tendered his apology at the meeting.

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) had threatened to lodge a complaint with Women’s Commission against the producer.