11 Jul 2017, Edition - 728, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • 16 killed as US military plane crashes in Mississippi
  • Bus attacked by terrorists violated security protocol: CRPF
  • UP Police to get in new, polite anti-Romeo squads
  • Expel Lalu’s son, will support your govt: BJP to Nitish
  • Delhi becomes second state to accept online RTI applications
  • 7 people drown in Nagpur river after live streaming FB video
  • Over 100 crosses, graves vandalised in Goa cemetery
  • 250 people raise ₹15 lakh for 3-yr-old’s cancer treatment
  • ISRO satellites may monitor land encroachments in Delhi
  • 24X7 call centre to be set up for Maharashtra bus passengers
Coimbatore

Dileep breaks down during questioning

Covai Post Network
July 11, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kottayam: Actor Dileep broke down during police questioning and said he wanted to see his daughter and relatives.

He told mediapersons that he was being crucified and he was innocent and he would get back to mediapersons soon.

Meanwhile sources said the police had managed to get a key witness who overheard Dileep giving quotation to Pulsar Suni to abduct the actor.

There are 19 witnesses against him and he is facing charges under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

In love with King Khan
May 05, 2017

It was after probing Coimbatore book shops and surfing online stores with out of stock replies that I finally managed to finish on Google Play books......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

The Ayurvedic Principle of Foods That Heat Up and Cool Your Body
May 05, 2017

The healing power of ayurveda is impeccable. Often referred to as the "science of life", Ayurveda aims to achieve holistic development, including the mind,......

Read More