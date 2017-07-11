Dileep breaks down during questioning

Kottayam: Actor Dileep broke down during police questioning and said he wanted to see his daughter and relatives.

He told mediapersons that he was being crucified and he was innocent and he would get back to mediapersons soon.

Meanwhile sources said the police had managed to get a key witness who overheard Dileep giving quotation to Pulsar Suni to abduct the actor.

There are 19 witnesses against him and he is facing charges under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.