Dileep denied bail

Kottayam: Actor Dileep was today denied bail by the magistrate court in Angamali, sending him back to Aluva sub jail.
The actor has been sent to judicial remand till July 25.
Dileep was produced before the court after his four-day police custody ended today.
Earlier, defence counsel presented two mobile phones in a sealed cover before the court. They were claimed to be used by Dileep.
The defence side appears to be planning to move a higher court for bail.
