Dileep, ex-Collector get Lok Ayukta notices in land-grabbing case

Kottayam: Actor Dileep and 13 others have been issued notices by the Lok Ayukta in connection with alleged land grabbing case at Chalakkudy where the actor’s theatre is situated.
The notices were served in response to a native of Thrissur moving the Lok Ayukta.
The other respondents include former Thrissur Collector M S Jaya who had given clean chit to the actor when a complaint was lodged by a native of Aluva some years ago. She is presently Director of Public Education.
Others include officials of the revenue department.
Meanwhile, a couple of documents related to granting permission to construct the theatre have been found missing from the records of Chalakkudy municipality.
