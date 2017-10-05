05 Oct 2017, Edition - 814, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Dileep’s friend-turned-foe alleges attack on his house

Covai Post Network
October 5, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Actor Dileep’s friend-turned-foe Santosh has alleged that goondas pelted stones at his house on the day Dileep secured a bail.

Santosh, an advocate who had accused Dileep of encroaching land for building a cinema hall at Chalakkudy, said that goondas hurled stones and fire crackers at his house on Tuesday night.

Santosh was Dileep’s childhood friend and had helped the actor on many occasions including his controversial marriage to Manju Warrier. “There are so many things about him, which I do not want to disclose,” he said and added that he had lodged a complaint with Aluva SP about Tuesday’s incident. “The CCTV cameras in my house have details on the vehicles used by the goons,” Santosh said.

The land on which D Cinemas stand belongs to the Dewaswom Board and it cannot be acquired by anyone. The case is still pending in the court, he said.

