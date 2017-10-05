Dileep’s friend-turned-foe alleges attack on his house

Actor Dileep’s friend-turned-foe Santosh has alleged that goondas pelted stones at his house on the day Dileep secured a bail.
Santosh, an advocate who had accused Dileep of encroaching land for building a cinema hall at Chalakkudy, said that goondas hurled stones and fire crackers at his house on Tuesday night.
Santosh was Dileep’s childhood friend and had helped the actor on many occasions including his controversial marriage to Manju Warrier. “There are so many things about him, which I do not want to disclose,” he said and added that he had lodged a complaint with Aluva SP about Tuesday’s incident. “The CCTV cameras in my house have details on the vehicles used by the goons,” Santosh said.
The land on which D Cinemas stand belongs to the Dewaswom Board and it cannot be acquired by anyone. The case is still pending in the court, he said.
Chitra, my wife, asked me a few days ago, "what are you watching in the TV?" I said, "I am watching the Finance Minister ShriArunJaitley in ET Now. He and the Revenue Secretary are...Read More
Most of us have struggled with losing weight at some point, that struggle can be a result of anything - an unhealthy lifestyle, lack of regular exercising, a bad diet or simply a s...Read More
Remember 'Piku'? The movie threw light on the cause of common anxiety and tension among many Indian families – constipation and irregular bowel movement. According to a survey ca...Read More