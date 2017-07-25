25 Jul 2017, Edition - 742, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Ram Nath Kovind takes oath as the 14th President of India
  • Residential building collapses in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. More than 8 people feared trapped
  • Delhi: A child died Gandhinagar area after hot tea fell on her
  • Sensex up by 69.47 points, currently at 32,315.34; Nifty up by 19.50 points, currently at 9,985.90
  • Scientist and academician Padma Vibhushan Professor Yash Pal, 90, passes away at his residence
  • 442 Naxals killed and 6072 arrested in last three years: MHA report
Dileep’s judicial remand extended till Aug 8

July 25, 2017
Kochi: Actor Dileep’s judicial remand has been extended till August 8. The ruling was made by the magistrate’s court in the actor abduction and assault case.

Dileep was produced before the court through video conferencing after police got permission for it.

Dileep, who was arrested on July 10, failed to get a bail from the High Court and earlier from the magistrate court.

