Dileep’s judicial remand extended till Aug 8

Kochi: Actor Dileep’s judicial remand has been extended till August 8. The ruling was made by the magistrate’s court in the actor abduction and assault case.
Dileep was produced before the court through video conferencing after police got permission for it.
Dileep, who was arrested on July 10, failed to get a bail from the High Court and earlier from the magistrate court.
