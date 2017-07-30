30 Jul 2017, Edition - 747, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Dileep’s Manager Appuni to appear before police following summons

Covai Post Network
July 30, 2017

Kottayam: Accused actor Dileep’s Manager A S Sunilraj (alias) Appunni is likely to appear before the investigating team on Monday as he has been summoned by the police.

He has been asked to appear at 11 am at the Aluva Police Club on Monday.

The Kerala High Court had also directed him to appear before the police for questioning while dismissing his anticipatory bail plea the other day.

There were rumours that he would appear before the police on Saturday. Later, his lawyer said that he would not appear as he had not received intimation from Police.

Appunni had gone underground when police were planning to question him along with Dileep on issues pertaining to the actor’s meeting with the main accused Pulsar Suni before the execution of the crime.

Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA)’s Secretary Idavella Babu was questioned by the police on Saturday about a film night organized by AMMA. Police collected some documents from him.

The police is planning to once again question actor Mukesh, MLA, Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan, her mother Shyamala and tv artist and singer Rimy Tomy. Rimi had taken part in shows organized by Dileep overseas.

Mukesh had the prime accused Pulsar Suni as his driver for about one year. Kavya had told police that she did not know the prime accused who on the contrary said that he was a driver of the actor for sometime.

