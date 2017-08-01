Dileep’s manager Appunni gives vital info to police

Kochi: Things do not seem to be going fine for actor Dileep as his manager Appunni has reportedly given out vital information to the police during questioning.

Appuni told police that he had talked to prime accused Pulsar Suni as per the direction of Dileep.

The letter sent to Dileep by Sunil through a jail inmate was received through WhatsApp by Appuni.

He said he knew Suni from the time he was driver of actor Mukesh.

However, he denied knowing if there was any conspiracy between Dileep and Suni.

There are chances of Appuni turning approver to escape from getting hooked in the case.