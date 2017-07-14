Dileep’s manager goes `missing’

Kottayam: Actor Dileep’s manager Appuni has gone underground not responding to summons issued by the police for questioning.
All the five mobile numbers believed to be that of Appuni have gone silent. Police even went to his house, but did not get any clue as to his whereabouts, sources said.
