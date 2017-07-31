Dileep’s manager grilled for hours; to be summoned again

Kottayam: Accused actor Dileep’s manager A S Sunilraj (alias) Appunni was questioned by the investigating team on Monday. He was let go after he was grilled for several hours.His responses were not satisfactory, police sources said.

His reply to actor Dileep meeting prime accused Pulsar Suni was not satisfactory and hence he was asked to keep himself ready for another round of interrogation .

Film maker Sreekumar Menon, who shot into fame through Ad films, was also questioned. Dileep had accused Sreekumar of planning the actor’s abduction. Menon was questioned for about a couple of hours.