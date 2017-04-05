Dinakaran faces uphill task in RK Nagar

If AIADMK deputy general secretary loses, then many in AIADMK could walk over to OPS side

Chennai: Money is flowing like water in RK Nagar, that is going to polls on April 12. It is from here that VK Sasikala’s nephew and AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran is trying to enter assembly, from the seat that former chief minister J Jayalalithaa represented.

On Wednesday video clip of a man distributing money went viral on social media, and all political parties sought action against the guilty – who they alleged were distributing money on behalf of Dinakaran. According to some estimates, selected voters were being given upto Rs 10000 per person and their houses were being marked with chalk.

But what is clear at the moment is whichever way the poll result went, whether Dinakaran won or lost from here, political things will begin to pick up heat after the bye poll.

A victory for Dinakaran would see him muscle his way into the CM chair and destablise the present chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami. And if he loses, then there will be a bigger revolt against him and Sasikala.

Already, some MLAs from Kongu belt were in touch with OPS side and within few months there will be developments within the AIADMK. There are chances that once Dinakaran loses, people will gravitate towards OPS, said a senior leader in the OPS camp.

Rubbish, said a senior AIADMK (Sasikala faction) leader. “If MLAs are unhappy, then why the government is there. It should have gone by now,” he said adding that the MLAs know that their future is with Sasikala and Dinakaran.

According to a political analyst, Sasikala is not so much liked by people in RK Nagar and this will show in the outcome. Once that happens, AIADMK will see movements and the government headed by Edapaddi will face destablisation. Within AIADMK too, the talk that Dinakaran was not the best choice, is gaining ground.

Dinakaran may be wanting to disrupt the elections and which is why, he has deployed a huge number of people to distribute money. And this too openly in the hope that the election commission will cancel the elections.

DMK working president MK Stalin was sure that both factions of the AIADMK will lose.

BJP TN president Tamilisai Soundarrajan said lot of money was being given to voters and that the election commission should cancel the election.