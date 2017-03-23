FLASH NEWS Parliamentary panel to summon RBI Guv again to explain how much of the junked currency deposited post demonetisation London attacker had been investigated by security services: PM Theresa May Paytm employees crorepatis after selling stock worth ₹100 cr DMK sponsored no-confidence motion against TN Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal defeated Bombay HC orders doctors on strike to resume duties and give some time to Govt for providing them proper security, reports EC gives VK Sasikala camp Hat symbol & Lamp post symbol to OPS camp O Panneerselvam led faction of AIADMK named ‘AIADMK Purathi Thalaivi Amma’, gets electric pole as party symbol VK Sasikala led faction will be called ‘AIADMK Amma’, gets ‘hat’ as party symbol after EC freezes ‘two leaves’ symbol J&K: Terrorists attack a Police vehicle in Shopian. No loss of life or injuries reported

Coimbatore


Dinakaran, Madhusudanan, Gangai Amaran, Deepa file papers

Covai Post Network
March 23, 2017

Candidates belonging to various top political parties filed their papers today for the April 12 by-election for the R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency.

The Deputy General Secretary of AIADMK, T.T.V. Dinakaran, sporting a cap – his election symbol – filed his nomination for the seat that was held by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

E. Madhusudanan too filed his papers on behalf of AIADMK’s breakaway faction.

Noted music director and BJP candidate Gangai Amaran, Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar, who has floated the MGR-Amma Deepa Peravai too filed their nominations today.

After Jayalalithaa’s death, the ruling AIADMK split into two factions – one led by the jailed interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala and the other led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

The Election Commission, late last night, froze the party’s two leaves symbol and banned the usage of party name by the two warring factions for the by-poll. While the OPS faction got the ‘Electric Pole’ symbol and the name AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, the Sasikala faction got ‘Cap’ symbol and the name AIADMK Amma.

The other parties in the fray are DMK, DMDK and CPI (M).

