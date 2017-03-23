Dinakaran, Madhusudanan, Gangai Amaran, Deepa file papers

Candidates belonging to various top political parties filed their papers today for the April 12 by-election for the R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency.

The Deputy General Secretary of AIADMK, T.T.V. Dinakaran, sporting a cap – his election symbol – filed his nomination for the seat that was held by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

E. Madhusudanan too filed his papers on behalf of AIADMK’s breakaway faction.

Noted music director and BJP candidate Gangai Amaran, Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar, who has floated the MGR-Amma Deepa Peravai too filed their nominations today.

After Jayalalithaa’s death, the ruling AIADMK split into two factions – one led by the jailed interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala and the other led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

The Election Commission, late last night, froze the party’s two leaves symbol and banned the usage of party name by the two warring factions for the by-poll. While the OPS faction got the ‘Electric Pole’ symbol and the name AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, the Sasikala faction got ‘Cap’ symbol and the name AIADMK Amma.

The other parties in the fray are DMK, DMDK and CPI (M).