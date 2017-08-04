Dinakaran says he will take charge of party affairs

Chennai: An apparently unfazed and visibly confident AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran on Friday declared that he will effect a shakeup in party apparatus to make it fighting fit. He declared to media persons that there was no division in the party and it was united entity.

When asked if he would visit AIADMK headquarters as announced earlier, Dinakraran replied that he can go to the party office whenever he wished. No one can stop him, he said adding that he will be taking over the affairs of the party. He also said that he would carry out a reshuffle and or reorganisation of party apparatus as and when needed.

There is no division within the party, it is nothing but a “misunderstanding among brothers.” Actually, there is some fear that is gripping party people which is why they were acting like they were doing, Dinakaran said.

The deputy general secretary, whose appointment as the party functionary itself is under question and under review by the election commission, asserted that he will fight the general elections in 2019 on two leaves symbol.

Incidentally, Dinakaran is also an accused in the election commission bribing case and was arrested and later let off on bail after spending few weeks in Delhi jail.

He also said that he would work for the unity of the party but said he was not an astrologer as to when it would happen.

He said that his actions had the sanction of general secretary VK Sasikala. He said forming alliances with political parties would be taken up before the general elections and not now.