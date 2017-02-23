Dinakaran takes charge, hands out an olive branch to dissenters

Chennai: With AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala in Bengaluru prison, her nephew TTV Dinakaran, has formally begun handling party affairs on her behalf as the party’s deputy general secretary. Just before leaving for jail, Sasikala had appointed Dinakaran as the key party official to run the party as she spent time in prison to complete her four years’ prison term after conviction in disproportionate assets case.

On Thursday Dinakaran arrived at the Royapettah headquarters of the AIADMK and took charge of the party formally. The first decision as the stand in for Sasikala made by him was an invite to all the AIADMK men and women who revolted recently and broke away. “Some of the AIADMK people who went astray for whatever reasons are welcome back. The party will take them back with open arms,” Dinakaran said in an interaction with media persons.

“Ours is the parent AIADMK and all those who were annoyed for some reasons and went away are free to return,” he said and saw the hand of other parties in the troubles within AIADMK.

It is the DMK that has been trying its best, ever since it lost the assembly polls in 2016, to somehow get the government defeated or ousted from power. “Stain is in Delhi, trying to get the government dismissed, like the DMK managed to get Amma government dismissed earlier. But the AIADMK weathered all kinds of storms and is prepared to tackle this one too,” he said.

The DMK is the principal opposition party, which is now frustrated because it lost power and wants to get it by hook or crook, he alleged.

Dinakaran too pulled out a leaf from Amma’s style book, and waved to people from the balcony of Poes Garden residence, before starting for the AIADMK headquarters.

“Some people are talking as if I am stranger to politics. I have been a Rajya Sabha member on Amma’s request and now am deputy general secretary on Chinnamma’s request,” Dinakaran said.

government.

“AIADMK withstood all kinds of problems from betrayers, and now too it is capable of handling cheaters and betrayers,” the AIADMK Deputy General Secretary said. He singled out O Panneerselvam and said that all his devious plans had failed. His attempt to take control of the party have also failed, Dinakaran said referring to OPS’s move to get the accounts of AIADMK frozen as the treasurer of the party.

“Sasikala has been elected as the party general secretary in accordance to rules and regulations,” Dinakaran said adding that very soon the people will see which is the real party.