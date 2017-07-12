Director to move court against AMMA ban on him

Kottayam: Lambasting actors’ organisation AMMA for victimising him due to the influence of actor Dileep, director and lyricist, Ali Akbar on Wednesday said he will move the court against his being banned from the organization.

This was a violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, he said.

Akbar, who is a BJP member, called upon all the victimised artistes to move against AMMA.