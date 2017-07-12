Director to move court against AMMA ban on him

Kottayam: Lambasting actors’ organisation AMMA for victimising him due to the influence of actor Dileep, director and lyricist, Ali Akbar on Wednesday said he will move the court against his being banned from the organization.
This was a violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, he said.
Akbar, who is a BJP member, called upon all the victimised artistes to move against AMMA.
It was after probing Coimbatore book shops and surfing online stores with out of stock replies that I finally managed to finish on Google Play books......Read More
In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...Read More
What is vitamin K? We may be aware of the importance of vitamins for the human body but do we know the significant role played by each of the different vitamins essential.......Read More