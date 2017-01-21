FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

Coimbatore


Disciplined in every front

Covai Post Network
January 21, 2017

Any outsider looking at the VOC Park Grounds would mistake it for a carnival. There is light and music, food, cultural events, dancing and song. A well organised and disciplined crowd is ensuring that nothing untoward happens.

A protest that started with just less than 30 people on day one turned out to be a massive movement with more than a lakh participating in the peaceful protest today. Students were joined by people from various walks of life. Their one-point agenda…. allow Jallikattu.

Police too have shown utmost restraint. They closed the Avinashi Road between Uppilipalayam and Anna statue and allowed the students to use the Anna statue Road.

Students too kept up their word to the civic authorities and have been clearing the litter collected in and around the protest area. They did not allow anybody to help them unless they wore gloves while clearing the litter.

The Corporation staff too were seen clearing the bins periodically. “We had asked the volunteers to collect and keep the waste in specific places from where our staff would collect them in trucks.

So every time the bins were filled, they followed our instructions,” an official from Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation said.

There was continuous supply of food and water by good Samaritans. Not a single person went hungry in the last five days. “We have been telling the people not to waste food or water,” said an organiser.

Comments 1
Pour comprendre le gÃ¢teau basque, il faut avoir une Ã¢me de basque. Et pour avoir une Ã¢me de basque il ne suffit pas de manger un gÃ¢teau!Alors les histoires de crÃ¨me ou de cerises c'est comme tenter de savoir qui de la poule ou de l'oeuf vient avant.Peu importe! Ce qui est important c'est la culture, le respect de ce peuple plusieurs fois millÃ©naire que l'art de la simplicitÃ©, de l&3a9;#uthenticitÃ© caractÃ©rise. Merci donc Ã  vous Sophie pour en partager un des fondements [Essie] - Feb 01, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS