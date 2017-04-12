FLASH NEWS Sensex drops 144.87 points to end at 29,643.48; Nifty falls 33.55 points to 9,203.45 Income tax summons for Tamil actor Sarathkumar and wife Radhika, reports Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta passes away after suffering a heart attack Swaraj denies taking Tharoor’s help for Jadhav statement Pakistan might have already killed Kulbhushan Jadhav: BJP MP ATMs running 30% short of cash 5 months after demonetisation 137 police personnel for every 1 lakh people in India: Govt Scientists to drill through world’s highest glacier DD beat Pune to register IPL 2017’s biggest win by runs Juventus thrash Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League

Coimbatore


Dismissal of ADSP is the major demand of residents

Covai Post Network
April 12, 2017

An uneasy calm prevailed today at Samalapuram in nearby Tirupur District after the place witnessed scenes of lathi charge and assault on a woman by a senior police official on Tuesday, as the traders downed their shutters protesting against the action over peaceful agitators seeking to relocate liquor outlet and also dismissal of the officer.

In order to disperse the residents of Samalapuram, police resorted to lathi charge, injuring a few persons and also ADSP Pandiarajan slapping the woman agitator, Easwari, which drew flak from general public and political
parties alike.

The demand for removing Government-run liquor outlet has now shifted to seeking stringent action and dismissal of Pandiarajan for his “unruly” behaviour, as nearly 75 persons, majority of them women, are sitting on a fast.

They also sought the release of 27 persons, who were arrested in the early hours of today, as talks with SP, E S Uma failed. They refused to end their fast.

The residents were also upset over reports that only a few of the arrested were taken to the Court.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president, Tamilisai Soundarajan, visited the place and discussed the issue with the affected women. She is also attending an all party meeting convened to discuss the issue, party sources said.

A senior police official said that the lathi charge and incidents leading to it will be inquired by an official with DIG rank and report will be submitted.

