Disproportionate Assets case: SC upholds Sasikala conviction

The Supreme Court today upheld conviction of AIADMK interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala in the Disproportionate Assets case.

In a land mark verdict, considered a major setback to Sasikala’s Chief Ministerial ambitions, the Bench upheld the Special Court Judgment delivered by Justice J.M. Cunha.

Sasikala and the other two accused – V. N. Sudhakaran and Illavarasi – will have to serve the remaining four year of the sentence. They will also have to pay a fine of Rs.10 crore each.

The judges also noted that though the case against the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa will stand abated, as she is no more, the fine of Rs.100 crore imposed on her will be recovered from selling her properties.

The verdict disqualifies Sasikala from becoming a legislator.

“I was expecting the conviction, I don’t think, and she can escape the four-year sentence,” senior BJP leader, Dr. Subramanian Swamy, who had filed the case in 1996, said.

Meanwhile, Sasikala appointed her loyalist Edapadi K. Palanisamy as new the legislative party leader.