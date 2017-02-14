FLASH NEWS VK Sasikala sacks O. Panneerselvam from primary membership of AIADMK VK Sasikala appoints Edappadi Palaniswamy as the AIADMK legislature party leader VK Sasikala likely to propose late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak as CM candidate Mylapore MLA R. Natraj joins Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp VK Sasikala holds emergency meeting of MLAs at Koovathur resort to elect a legislature party leader Heavy police deployment at Golden Bay Resort in Koovathur The Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Sasikala to four years’ jail term in the disproportionate assets case Supreme Court convicts V K Sasikala in disproportionate assets case President Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has Resigned

Coimbatore


Disproportionate Assets case: SC upholds Sasikala conviction

Covai Post Network
February 14, 2017

The Supreme Court today upheld conviction of AIADMK interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala in the Disproportionate Assets case.

In a land mark verdict, considered a major setback to Sasikala’s Chief Ministerial ambitions, the Bench upheld the Special Court Judgment delivered by Justice J.M. Cunha.

Sasikala and the other two accused – V. N. Sudhakaran and Illavarasi – will have to serve the remaining four year of the sentence. They will also have to pay a fine of Rs.10 crore each.

The judges also noted that though the case against the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa will stand abated, as she is no more, the fine of Rs.100 crore imposed on her will be recovered from selling her properties.

The verdict disqualifies Sasikala from becoming a legislator.

“I was expecting the conviction, I don’t think, and she can escape the four-year sentence,” senior BJP leader, Dr. Subramanian Swamy, who had filed the case in 1996, said.

Meanwhile, Sasikala appointed her loyalist Edapadi K. Palanisamy as new the legislative party leader.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS