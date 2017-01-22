Dist. administration cancels Jallikattu

Thanjavur: The district administration cancelled the Jallikattu event, scheduled to be held at Manojipatti near here today, after the local residents opposed it demanding a permanent solution.

Normally Jallikattu event is conducted at Thirukkanur Patti, Maarneri, Madhakottai, Reddipalayam, Vallam, Budalur, Kamatchipuram, Pudugudi and Manojipatti in Thanjavur district. This year, the local residents conducted it at Thirukkanur Patti and Madhakottai a few days ago, defying the Supreme Court order.

With the State Government promulgating an Ordinance to hold Jallikattu, the district administration held negotiations with the Madhakottai residents, asking them to hold the event in their village. But, the residents rejected the offer stating that they had already conducted the sport in their village.

The administration later announced that Jallikattu would officially be held at Manojipatti village today and State Agriculture Minister R. Duraikannu would inaugurate it in the presence of district Collector A. Annadurai, MP K Parasuraman, MLA M Rangasamy and other officials. A venue was also selected.

However, the villagers rejected it and said they would oppose the event till a permanent solution was found.

“We won’t allow this. We don’t need just any temporary solution. We need a permanent solution to the problem,” a pro-jallikattu activist, on condition of anonymity, said.

Another equally agitated activist said that the Tamil community would not allow the sport to be conducted unless a lasting solution was taken.