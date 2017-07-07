07 Jul 2017, Edition - 724, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  • Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  • Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha
  • Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
  • Polish First Lady snubs US President Trump’s handshake
  • ₹6 lakh stolen from debit cards cloned at Delhi cafe
  • 3 trucks with red stones brought to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir
  • App developed in Brazil to save people from shootouts
  • Will eat your liver: Philippine President warns militants
Coimbatore

Distribution of question papers suspended after hack attempt at Kerala Varsity

Covai Post Network
July 7, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

After an attempt made to hack Kerala University’s online question bank server, distribution of online question papers to colleges has been suspended.

Though the hackers could not enter the site, the suspension has been effected as a precautionary measure, sources said.

The university’s result publishing server was hacked by Pakistan hackers a few days ago.

Following this ethical hacker tried to hack the question server which was found to be vulnerable to hacking.

Following this the cyber crime wing of the police was informed.

The distribution of the online question papers to colleges for supplementary examinations for Bed, MCA, and MBA was suspended after the cyber crime department confirmed that the server was not secure.

The university had last updated the site in 2011.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Media concretising placebo effect
May 05, 2017

The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Health Vlogger Eats Poisonous Plant Thinking It’s Aloe Vera on Live-Stream!
May 05, 2017

Digitization and technology have made our lives convenient. They have also exposed us to new, quirky ways to entertain and inform.......

Read More