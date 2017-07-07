Distribution of question papers suspended after hack attempt at Kerala Varsity

After an attempt made to hack Kerala University’s online question bank server, distribution of online question papers to colleges has been suspended.

Though the hackers could not enter the site, the suspension has been effected as a precautionary measure, sources said.

The university’s result publishing server was hacked by Pakistan hackers a few days ago.

Following this ethical hacker tried to hack the question server which was found to be vulnerable to hacking.

Following this the cyber crime wing of the police was informed.

The distribution of the online question papers to colleges for supplementary examinations for Bed, MCA, and MBA was suspended after the cyber crime department confirmed that the server was not secure.

The university had last updated the site in 2011.