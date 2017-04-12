District collector issues order to close the liquor outlet at Shamalapuram

Following the protest by the residents, the district administration today ordered the closure of the TASMAC liquor outlets at Shamalapuram in nearby Tirupur district.

The order to this affect was issued by the Collector, S Jayanthi, official sources said.

The residents, particularly women, had resorted to road blockade yesterday, leading to lathi charge and also an unruly incident where a senior police official slapped a woman agitator. This drew flak from general public and

political parties.

There was a chorus seeking the dismissal of official ADSP Pandiarajan for his behaviour, particularly against a woman.