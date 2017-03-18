FLASH NEWS Man shot dead at Paris Orly airport after taking soldier’s gun: official 29L debit cards subjected to malware attack in 2016: Govt AIIMS emergency closed for 1st time as nurses go on strike India’s first full flight simulator to be set up in Delhi Chandigarh names highways as district roads over liquor ban We should forget about 2020 Olympic Games: Abhinav Bindra Rajnath Singh thanks Akshay for ₹1 crore donation to martyrs India signs deal with Russia for Sukhoi-30 jets’ maintenance Should not be intolerance in educational institutes: President Pranab Mukherjee Sniffer dog shot dead by police at New Zealand airport

Coimbatore


DK kick starts campaign against NEET

Covai Post Network
March 18, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The State wide two-wheeler campaign against NEET in Tamil Nadu, organised by Dravida Kazhagam (DK) students wing, was flagged off here today.

The campaign, led by the Student Wing Joint Secretary, T. Kamaraj, started from the Periyar statue at Sundarapuram. It was flagged off by the party General Secretary, Jayakumar. About 25 persons on 10 two-wheelers and a car are participating in the campaign.

Almost all the political parties and organisations, including Dravida Kazhagam have opposed the NEET in Tamil Nadu, expressing concern that it will adversely affect the rural students to study in medical colleges.

As part of their opposition, Dravida Kazhagam has organised the campaign, from Chennai, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Thenkasi and Cuddalore, which will culminate into a pubic meeting in Vriddhachalam on March 21.

