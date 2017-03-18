DK kick starts campaign against NEET

The State wide two-wheeler campaign against NEET in Tamil Nadu, organised by Dravida Kazhagam (DK) students wing, was flagged off here today.

The campaign, led by the Student Wing Joint Secretary, T. Kamaraj, started from the Periyar statue at Sundarapuram. It was flagged off by the party General Secretary, Jayakumar. About 25 persons on 10 two-wheelers and a car are participating in the campaign.

Almost all the political parties and organisations, including Dravida Kazhagam have opposed the NEET in Tamil Nadu, expressing concern that it will adversely affect the rural students to study in medical colleges.

As part of their opposition, Dravida Kazhagam has organised the campaign, from Chennai, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Thenkasi and Cuddalore, which will culminate into a pubic meeting in Vriddhachalam on March 21.