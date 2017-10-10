DK workers stage protest against shifting of Govt Press

Protesting against the Centre’s move to close the Government Press here and shift it to Uttar Pradesh, nearly 50 activists of Dravidar Kazhagam staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

The agitators, raising slogans against the Centre, alleged that it was functioning against the interests of Tamil Nadu and wanted the Government to withdraw its decision to move the press out of Tamil Nadu.

The party’s Treasurer Pirainudal Selvi accused the Tamil Nadu Government of remaining mute spectator on the BJP-led Government’s decision, as this was the question of livelihood of over 75 workers and their families.

“The organisation will intensify the agitation till Government withdrew its decision to close down the 50 year old press, which has printing orders for the next four years,” the agitators said.