DMDK announces candidates

Vijayakanth’s DMDK threw down the gauntlet today and announced its candidates for Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thiruparankundram elections, scheduled for November 19. Aravai M Muthu is the candidate for Aravakurichi, V Abdulla Sait for Thanjavur and T Thanapandian for Thiruparankundram.

The Election Commission cancelled the Assembly polls for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur, originally scheduled for May 16, following the seizure of cash and complaints about distribution of money to voters. The ruling AIADMK and the main Opposition DMK have fielded the same candidates for the second time in Aravakurichi segment, while the PMK, the BJP and the DMDK have nominated new faces.

The last date for filing nominations is on November 2 and the scrutiny will be on the next day. Election results will be announced on November 22.