FLASH NEWS LeT terrorist Muzzafar Ahmed killed in encounter in Machu area of Budgam of J&K in early morning hours, reports Ears of a girl allegedly chopped off for resisting rape in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh; All 4 accused are on the run Veteran actor Om Puri passes away at the age of 66

Coimbatore


DMDK announces candidates

Covai Post Network
October 30, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Vijayakanth’s DMDK threw down the gauntlet today and announced its candidates for Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thiruparankundram elections, scheduled for November 19. Aravai M Muthu is the candidate for Aravakurichi, V Abdulla Sait for Thanjavur and T Thanapandian for Thiruparankundram.

The Election Commission cancelled the Assembly polls for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur, originally scheduled for May 16, following the seizure of cash and complaints about distribution of money to voters. The ruling AIADMK and the main Opposition DMK have fielded the same candidates for the second time in Aravakurichi segment, while the PMK, the BJP and the DMDK have nominated new faces.

The last date for filing nominations is on November 2 and the scrutiny will be on the next day. Election results will be announced on November 22.

Comments 5
Great – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task. http://www.bookcrossing.com/mybookshelf/neckevent7/ [Isaac Fountain] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:58:01: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Franklin Garling] - Nov 02, 2016
"useful job for bringing something new to the online world!" [eebest8 michael] - Dec 09, 2016
If the internet had more quality content like this, that would be great. https://www.bloglovin.com/blogs/running-muffin-10002243/acceleration-training-program-by-cody-bidlow-5369451429 [Chantell Grzybowski] - Jan 05, 2017
http://pinkfascinator.com/always-enjoyable-beauty-lime-green-fascinators-for-stunning-looks/ [green hats and fascinators] - Jan 06, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS