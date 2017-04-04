DMK blasts Centre’s apathy on farmer issues

The DMK has accused the Centre of neglecting the interests of the State and failing to address the issue of farmers from the State who have been agitating in New Delhi for the last 20 days.

DMK working president M K Stalin today told the media at the airport that despite nearly 250 farmers in the State committing suicide, the Modi government was not interested in resolving their problems.

On the R K Nagar bye-election, he said both the AIADMK factions would lose their deposits.

Stalin, on his way to Alampalayam near Pollachi to condole with the senior DMK leader M Kannappan whose wife passed away, said the Election Commission was taking efforts to prevent money flow in the constituency and these steps should continue.

On the issue of imposition of Hindi, he said his party had always opposed this and would not deviate from this.