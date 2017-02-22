DMK holds State-wide hunger strike

The DMK today conducted a hunger strike across Tamil Nadu to protest the eviction of its MLAs from the Assembly and demand a fresh trust vote.

The party’s Working President and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, MK Stalin, led the strike from Tiruchi.

Various senior leaders of the party attended fast protests in major cities and towns of the State, including Chennai, Tiruchi, Salem and Kanchipuram.

In Tiruchi, thousands of party cadres from the central region of the State gathered at the Corporation Open Auditorium ground at Tennur. Former Minister K N Nehru and other seniors were present.

Similarly, Deputy Leader of Opposition Duraimurugan led the protest in Kanchipuram. Speaking to reporters, he said, “The no-confidence motion carried out recently in the State Assembly was done in an utterly unconstitutional way.” He pointed out certain anomalies in the resolution passed by the Speaker. “The Speaker has brought up the no-confidence motion twice which is unlawful as it is permitted only once for a special session,” he added.

Stalin’s wife Durga was seen at the hunger strike carried out at Valluvar Kottam.

Congress, which is the DMK’s ally, has also extended its support to the DMK on the State-wide hunger strike. At Puducherry, where Congress is ruling, the support was extended in a big way. Another ally of the DMK, the Indian Muslim League, also offered its support. DMK has 89 MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, while the Congress has eight and Muslim League, one.

Following this, Stalin is likely to leave for New Delhi later this evening to meet the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, tomorrow to bring the party’s stand against the no-confidence motion to the President’s notice.