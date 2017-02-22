DMK keeps the pot boiling in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK begins to fight back

Chennai: Opposition DMK wants to keep the Tamil Nadu pot boiling and each day it pulls out an arsenal to mount pressure on the Edappaddi Palanisamy government with the clear cut strategy of weaning people away from Jallikattu Hero and “martyr” in former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Which is why, on Monday Stalin held a detailed press conference, the first in many months, followed by the DMK’s attack against Speaker by giving notice for a no-confidence motion against him and on Wednesday he led a day-long hunger strike across Tamil Nadu. He himself observed the fast a Tiruchirapalli to protest “murder of democracy” inside assembly during trust vote. All rules were flouted, Stalin alleged.

The DMK working president is also slated to call on president Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhvani on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Stalin sat on hunger strike on the Anna Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai ground in Trichy in the presence of senior party leaders, KN Nehru, Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, alliance party leaders, and representatives of few farmers associations.

Former Union minister TR Baalu, Rajya Sabha meber TKS Elangovan and Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi were among those who observed the fast in Chennai.

Unfortunately for the DMK, peoples response to its protests has been lukewarm as compared to the enthusiasm O Panneerselvam’s announcement that he would march to the secretariat in protest against Edappaddi Palanisamy.

People in general were of the view that the DMK indulged in violence fully knowing that it would be evicted and in fact helped the Palanisamy government, which is why OPS is being seen as the wronged one and is drawing tremendous amount of public sympathy.

The AIADMK, meanwhile, has launched a counter offensive against the DMK citing the violence its members unleashed inside the assembly, and in particular against the speaker.

AIADMK senior leader Panruti Ramachandran, defended the speaker’s action and said Dhanpal in fact had saved democracy. The senior leader, briefing press persons at AIADMK headquarters. Said there was no provision for secret ballot as was demanded by the opposition.

“Secret ballot is dangerous in legislation,” Ramachandran said taking Stalin head on. The DMK members were evicted as they indulged in violence. It is clear that the speaker protected and saved democracy by evicting the unruly and aggressive members from the assembly, the senior AIADMK leader said.