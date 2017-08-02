DMK MLA blames Govt., Corporation for increasing number of Dengue cases

DMK MLA representing the Singanallur constituency N. Karthik, on Wednesday, blamed the Corporation for the increasing number of Dengue cases in the city.

“The local MLA and Municipal Administration Minister, S.P. Velumani, in spite of visiting frequently to the city has failed to initiate steps to take any preventive measures to check the spread of Dengue. People are suffering from various diseases,” Karthik said.

Talking to reporters after visiting the Government Hospital here, where about 30 people have been admitted for Dengue, Karthik said during the visit he found two patients sharing a bed. “The situation was same when I came here on July 16,” he said.

Blaming the Health Department for not taking up even 20 per cent of necessary steps to prevent the spread of Dengue and other mysterious fevers, particularly in areas such as Pollachi, Karthik said garbage was piling up in almost all the streets, as no no workers were attending properly to clear them.

“More than 50,000 tonnes of garbage have piled up in the 600-acre dumping yard which has become a big breeding centre for mosquitoes. The garbage is not treated properly at Vellalore,” the MLA said.

He urged the Government and the Corporation to involve students, NGOs and private hospitals to spread awareness on Dengue and other diseases.