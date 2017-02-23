FLASH NEWS Pakistan: Eight killed, 21 injured by blast in Lahore DMK to raise TN govt issues with President Pranab Mukherjee Malyalam actor molestation: Main accused arrested as he sneaked into judge’s chamber to surrender Sasikala can be jailed for life if Jaya’s death probed: DMK Australia has not won a Test in India in last 13 years 3 soldiers martyred, 4 injured in J&K terror attack Mars could get Saturn-like rings in 2-7 crore years: Study SpiceJet flight delayed by 9 hours over crack in windshield A 100-year-old theatre has been transformed into a bookstore Valencia hand Real Madrid their second loss of the season

Coimbatore


DMK moving HC only to hide wrong-doings: Pon Radhakrishnan

Covai Post Network
February 23, 2017

The DMK’s moving Madras High court on the floor test in the Assembly was only to hide its ‘wrong doings’ in the house, union minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan said today.

He told the media here that both AIADMK and DMK have committed mistakes during the floor test.

Realising this, DMK which created a ruckus in the House, moved the court to `bury’ its deeds, he claimed.

The State should be free of Dravadian parties and people have lost faith in DMK and want to remove the AIADMK Government, which has lost credibility after the swearing in of Edapadi Palanisamy, he added.

No agriculture activity was taking place in the State and the health department had become near non-functional and diseases were spreading.

On the opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Isha Yoga Centre, Radhakrishnan said such an issue was uncalled for.

