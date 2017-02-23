DMK moving HC only to hide wrong-doings: Pon Radhakrishnan

The DMK’s moving Madras High court on the floor test in the Assembly was only to hide its ‘wrong doings’ in the house, union minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan said today.

He told the media here that both AIADMK and DMK have committed mistakes during the floor test.

Realising this, DMK which created a ruckus in the House, moved the court to `bury’ its deeds, he claimed.

The State should be free of Dravadian parties and people have lost faith in DMK and want to remove the AIADMK Government, which has lost credibility after the swearing in of Edapadi Palanisamy, he added.

No agriculture activity was taking place in the State and the health department had become near non-functional and diseases were spreading.

On the opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Isha Yoga Centre, Radhakrishnan said such an issue was uncalled for.