DMK paid for verdict in DA case: Natarajan

Thanjavur: AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala’s husband and ‘Puthiya Paarvai’ Editor M Natarajan has alleged that the DMK paid money for the verdict convicting Sasikala in the DA case.

He said this at a function at Tamilarasi Mandapam here today to celebrate MGR’s birth centenary and Jayalalithaa’s 69th birth anniversary.

In a scathing attack on DMK, he said, “Don’t we know that they (DMK leaders) paid money for this verdict in the DA case.”

Paying rich tributes to Jayalalithaa, Natarajan said she died by working for the welfare of the people and did not take enough care about her health.

About the ruckus in the Assembly during the trust vote, he said that those who attacked late leader MGR in the Assembly were now seen attacking the Speaker (Dhanapal).

Those who “abused Jayalalithaa, kicked and pulled her by her hair” are not claiming to represent the people, he said, adding, “Whole of Tamil Nadu is watching it.”

Mounting a scathing attack on Stalin, Natarajan claimed that DMK working president Stalin had now become an ‘inactive’ president. Natarajan appealed to party workers to work unitedly to `preserve the memory of MGR and Jayalalithaa’.

The function was jointly organized by Maruthappa Foundation and Tamil Sangam. A voluntary blood donation camp was also held in this connection.

Later, he told the media that a dialysis centre would be set up in a separate building on the premises of Mullivaikkal Memorial in June for the people of Vilara and its surrounding villages. A Canadian had donated five dialysis machines for this, he added.

Natarjan also launched a free ambulance service for the villagers.