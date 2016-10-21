DMK retains candidates for polls

Chennai: The Opposition DMK today announced the candidates for the Thanjavur, Aravakurichi polls and Thirupparankundram bypoll, that will be held on November 19.

The DMK has fielded the same candidates who were announced for the May 16 Assembly polls for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur. KC Palanisamy will be contesting from Aravakurichi and Dr Anjugam Bhoopathy from Thanjavur.

Dr Saravanan is being fielded from Thirupparankundram. The candidates were announced today after the interview with interested candidates got over yesterday. Close to 23 candidates filed applications to contest in the elections.

The ruling AIADMK had announced its candidates on October 19. M Rengasamy, former transport minister Senthil Balaji and AK Bose will contest from Thanjavur, Aravakurichi and Thirupparankundram respectively.

The polls were cancelled in Thanjavur and Aravakurichi following the seizure of huge amount of money ahead of the May 16 polls, while a bypoll was necessitated in Thirupparankundram as the AIADMK’s SM Seenivel passed away days after the results were announced.

Counting of votes in the three constituencies will take place on November22 and the results will be announced the same day.