DMK will soon release list of corrupt TN Ministers, says Stalin

DMK Working President, M.K. Stalin today alleged rampant corruption in the desilting of lakes for which Rs. 300 crore were allotted under Rule 110 in the State assembly.

“But where is the money now,” Stalin told reporters, just before his arrest while proceeding to Salem to participate in a human chain to press for exemption of State from NEET and also oversee the works of desilted lake in Edappadi, the constituency of Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy. “The DMK has a list of Ministers involved in the corruption and will soon release their names,” he said.

Stating that his preventive arrest was a victory for DMK, as the ruling party feared a backlash from the public, Stalin said that Chief Minister and some other few ministers were ‘prostrating’ before Prime Minister and other ministers for getting NEET exempted for Tamil Nadu.

“What transpired during the meetings, nobody knows,” he said, adding that his party was on a mission to desilt lakes across the State for storing water.

“Instead of arresting him, police should arrest the DGP, K Rajendran who was involved in the ghutka scam,” Stalin said.

Stalin, who was kept in a marriage hall, along with over 100 party workers was released in the evening and left for Chennai by flight, police said.

Meanwhile, around 3,000 workers, including 600 women, of various political parties participated in the human chain in the city seeking exemption to Tamil Nadu in NEET, they said.