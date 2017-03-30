FLASH NEWS China’s president Xi is to meet US President Trump on April 6-7 in Florida, according to Chinese foreign ministry Lloyd’s of London to open Brussels office due to Brexit reports Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos becomes world’s second richest man O. Panneerselvam inaugurates RK Nagar party office, releases manifesto for RK Nagar by-polls Hawaii federal judge extends order blocking Trump travel ban reports Electricity tariff for domestic consumers in Uttarakhand hiked by 5.72%

Do not draw water from Bhavani using motors, farmers told

Covai Post Network
March 30, 2017
In view of acute water shortage, particularly for drinking purpose, the district administration has asked the farmers to stop drawing water using motors from Bhavani river, henceforth.

Like entire Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore is also facing serious drinking water problem and steps are being taken to supply the same from Bhavani river, an official release said.

In view of this the farmers in the area were asked to not draw water by using pumps and motors and those violating have to face action like disconnection of power and seizure of motors, the release said.

Besides, rs.5,000 penalty will be imposed on the violators, it said.

