Do not draw water from Bhavani using motors, farmers told

In view of acute water shortage, particularly for drinking purpose, the district administration has asked the farmers to stop drawing water using motors from Bhavani river, henceforth.

Like entire Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore is also facing serious drinking water problem and steps are being taken to supply the same from Bhavani river, an official release said.

In view of this the farmers in the area were asked to not draw water by using pumps and motors and those violating have to face action like disconnection of power and seizure of motors, the release said.

Besides, rs.5,000 penalty will be imposed on the violators, it said.