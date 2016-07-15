FLASH NEWS 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report Sensex advances 17.10 points to close at 28,946.23; Nifty up 7.55 points to 8,934.55 Explosion near medical college in Kanpur, 2 injured After suffering a bout of fits inside the Theerthakund, a 21-year-old boy died at the Isha Yoga Centre India vs Australia: Pacer Mitch Starc to miss last two Tests against India with foot fracture SC refuses 2 order investigation against media on basis of media management contract between Christan Michel & AgustaWestland Hyderabad: 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped, raped by a head constable, case registered Arrest warrant against sitting Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan issued for failing to appear before SC in a contempt of court hearing WikiLeaks to release software code of CIA hacking tools to tech firms: Julian Assange South Korea’s apex court removes President Park Geun-Hye over corruption

Coimbatore


Doctors demand CBI probe into medico’s death in AIIMS

Covai Post Network
July 15, 2016

Doctors and students of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital today staged a demonstration demanding a CBI probe to bring out the truth behind the death of Dr. G. Saravanan, a post graduate student of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Saravanan was pursing his first year MD (internal medicine) at the institute.

Saravanan, from Tirupur, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his room. Police had declared it as a case of suicide initially.

However, suspicions were raised by doctors claiming that it could have been a murder. “He could have never committed suicide. We believe that he has been murdered considering the current problems in AIIMS,” said N. Ravishankar, district head of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA).

He alleged that Tamils working in the North are being subjected to harassment and violence. “This is an example,” he added.

The demonstration was part of a statewide protest.

