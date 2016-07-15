Doctors demand CBI probe into medico’s death in AIIMS

Doctors and students of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital today staged a demonstration demanding a CBI probe to bring out the truth behind the death of Dr. G. Saravanan, a post graduate student of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Saravanan was pursing his first year MD (internal medicine) at the institute.

Saravanan, from Tirupur, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his room. Police had declared it as a case of suicide initially.

However, suspicions were raised by doctors claiming that it could have been a murder. “He could have never committed suicide. We believe that he has been murdered considering the current problems in AIIMS,” said N. Ravishankar, district head of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA).

He alleged that Tamils working in the North are being subjected to harassment and violence. “This is an example,” he added.

The demonstration was part of a statewide protest.