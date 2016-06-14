Dogs that donated blood honoured on World Blood Donor Day

We have come across humans being appreciated for donating blood and saving lives. In a rare gesture, Chennai-based Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Animal Blood Bank (TANUVAS) today honoured dogs and their proud owners too. Dr. S. Prathaban, Professor and Head of Madras Veterinary College tells us that about 20 dogs were given a medal and their owners too were recognized today on (June 14) World Blood Donors Day. Each of these dogs we are told has donated blood more than three times.

“Last year we had 120 dogs who came ahead and donated blood. This year so far we have had nearly 20 dogs who have donated blood.” Dr. Prathaban says. Last month this blood bank raised blood for a dog who was originally from Hyderabad. This dog we are told was undergoing treatment for kidney failure. We are told that the blood donation (for dogs) takes place on a case to case basis. When there is a need for blood, an appeal is made to dog owners and those who are interested come ahead and ensure that their dog donates blood.

There are eight blood groups in dogs. They are identified as Dog Erythrocyte Antigen (DEA) one to eight. Dr. Prathaban shares with us that dogs with blood group DEA one blood group are regarded as universal blood donors for dogs.