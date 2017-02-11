Don’t come back to us seeking votes, voters tell Minister

The voters of Coimbatore in general, and Thondamuthur Assembly constituency in particular, from where S.P. Velumani, Minister of Municipal Administration and Rural Development, was elected to the Assembly, have threatened to boycott him if he backs V.K. Sasikala in the ongoing tussle for power.

In a message through social media, the voters warned the Minister not to support Sasikala. “We have elected you thrice for the loyalty you showed towards late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and also for your personal good character, strictly not to back a political novice in Sasikala. If you are forced to support Sasikala, we, the voters request you not to come back to us seeking votes again,” the message said.

According to political pundits, the caste lines within the AIADMK have become more prominent in the post-Jayalalithaa phase. Kongu Vellalars,(Gounders) an intermediary caste in West Tamil Nadu are the traditional supporters of AIADMK like the Mukkulathors in the South Tamil Nadu. Though there are 28 MLAs belonging to Kongu Vellalar community in the current Assembly, only five among them are holding ministerial positions. On other hand Mukkulathors with only 20 MLAs have got a better representation with 9 ministerial positions.

“Sasikala, being a member of Mukkulathor community, supports only Mukkulathors. She preferred Panneerselvam over Edapadi K. Palanisamy for the post of Chief Minister too. Naturally the Kongu Vellalars, who are majority caste in Coimbatore, do not want to support Sasikala,” political pundits say.