Don’t ignore dry skin, it could be rare skin disease called Ichthyosis

Those who have seen the “Fantastic Four” series will be familiar with the character “The Thing” (Ben Grimm) who possesses rock-like skin and super strength.

In a cartoon, it is marvellous to see character changing into rock but in real life it can be a painful.

Recently an 8-year-old boy from Bangladesh was in the news when his life took an unfortunate turn after he was afflicted with the rare skin disease – congenital ichthyosis. The boy’s skin had become dry, thickened and scaly. People refer to him as ‘stone boy’.

In medical terms, congenital ichthyosis is a condition in which the skin becomes thicker and the movement of affected body parts is painful. It is a rare disease which affects only one person out of 10,000 people. The disease affects patients not only externally but internally as well.

Dry skin is a common thing. People resolve the issue by using body lotions and moisturisers. Some might get relief but for some it may persist and it can become worse if it gets itchy and painful. Such a condition can be one of the rare skin diseases from the family of Ichthyosis, which is genetically transmitted.

This skin disease often goes undiagnosed because people who have it think that they have “dry skin” and do not seek treatment until it affects the appearance badly or becomes painful.

“In this the natural moisturisers in the skin are not synthesised by the body due to a genetic defect, leading to accumulation of dry and dead skin. It starts at the birth and progresses… in some cases it gets worse,” said Dr. Kumaresan, Dermatology Specialist.

Mostly people with any sort of ailment prefer to go to the physician in the initial stage.

“When a person with skin problems comes, we check whether he/she is suffering from any other disease like diabetes or cancer. Most of the skin problems are primary one which can be treated. Basic ointments, medicine and steroids are given.

“If there is no change in the patient’s condition even after 30 days, only then we refer them to a specialist. Same steps are followed in Ichthyosis as it is not diagnosed in the early stage,” said Dr. S. Sujith, General Medicine, Consultant.

Dr. Kumaresan said, “As such, no specific treatment is available except external moisturisers, including ointments (white petrolatum and mineral oil), which prevent complications from dryness and exposure.”