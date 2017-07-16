Double for Deepak Paul Chinnappa in Indian Touring Cars class

Deepak Paul Chinnappa of Race Concepts of Bengaluru, today broke his Kari Motor Speedway jinx with a grand double in the premier Indian Touring Cars class on the concluding day of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Racing Championship, here today.

Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) and Karminder Singh (Delhi) shared the top spots in the two Volkswagen Ameo Cup races.

The 30-year old Chinnappa had the measure of his two main rivals from Red Rooster Performance team, Ashish Ramaswamy, winner of the first race yesterday, and defending champion Arjun Narendran, with a dominating performance.

In the first race, Chinnappa, who started from third, had a great start and by the end of first lap, he moved up two spots to the front and established a comfortable lead which he kept to the flag.

Behind him, Narendran who had moved from eighth to second by end of first lap and Ramaswamy, winner of Race-1 on Saturday, were involved in a tight battle.

Exiting the last turn into the start-finish straight, Narendran spun viciously which dropped him to the back of the field. He fought

his way back to third where he finished, behind Chinnappa and Ramaswamy.

In the next outing, Narendran, starting from pole, kept his position until the end of second lap when he ran wide exiting the last corner, and Chinnappa eased into lead to take command of the race.

Narendran, who incidentally clocked the fastest laps in both the races today, then survived close attention from veteran Vidya Prakash (Prime Racing) to finish second.