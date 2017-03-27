Double life term for murder of woman, child

A district court at Tirupur today sentenced a youth to undergo double life imprisonment and 10 years rigorous imprisonment for killing a woman and her six-yearold son around two years ago.

P Revathi (33) and Vignesh, a Class I student, were found lying in a pool of blood in their house in Anupparpalayam on April 3, 2014, after the killer used a pestle stone to crush their heads.

Revathi’s cousin Manikandan (26) was arrested in connection with the murder and charged under Section 302 (double murder) of IPC.

The prosecution case was that Manikandan had murdered Revathi, following a dispute over money dispute. He also killed Vignesh who was a witness to the crime.

Judge A Mohamed Jiyautheen of the second additional district court sentenced Manikandan to undergo two life imprisonments separately and 10 years RI.