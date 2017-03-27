FLASH NEWS Austrian girl alleges she was sexually harassed in a spa in Udaipur, files FIR in Ambamata Police Station Cricket 4th Test, Day 3 : Australia all out on 137 runs; India need 106 runs to win the match and the series Election Commission extends till December 31 the June 30 deadline set for Congress to hold organisational polls Kolkata to host the FIFA under-17 World Cup final match TTV Dinakaran files complaint with EC stating OPS team manipulates ‘Electric pole’ as twin leaves confusing people during campaign Govt can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: SC RS adjourned twice in quick succession following opposition uproar over vacancies in commissions for minorities, SCs/STs and OBCs: Reports Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced Inter-state goods bill in Parliament SC directs Centre to prepare a roadmap to prevent the rising cases of farmer suicides in the country, gives 4 weeks time Dozens arrested in anti-corruption protests in Russia

Coimbatore


Double life term for murder of woman, child

Covai Post Network
March 27, 2017
A district court at Tirupur today sentenced a youth to undergo double life imprisonment and 10 years rigorous imprisonment for killing a woman and her six-yearold son around two years ago.

P Revathi (33) and Vignesh, a Class I student, were found lying in a pool of blood in their house in Anupparpalayam on April 3, 2014, after the killer used a pestle stone to crush their heads.

Revathi’s cousin Manikandan (26) was arrested in connection with the murder and charged under Section 302 (double murder) of IPC.

The prosecution case was that Manikandan had murdered Revathi, following a dispute over money dispute. He also killed Vignesh who was a witness to the crime.

Judge A Mohamed Jiyautheen of the second additional district court sentenced Manikandan to undergo two life imprisonments separately and 10 years RI.

