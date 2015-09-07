FLASH NEWS Narada channel CEO Mathew Samuel summoned by CBI in the Narada scam Tamil Nadu: Most buses still off roads as transport unions’ strike enters third day Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew detained, searched in London over ‘security threats’ Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea’s residence is being raided by CBI, reports We want the Tamil Nadu Assembly to be convened immediately to discuss serious issues like workers’ strike and NEET, says MK Stalin CBI probing FIPB clearance given by former Finance Minister Senior IAS officer arrested by Lokayukta Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Janthakal mining case Muslims are practicing Triple Talaq for last 1,400 years & it’s a matter of faith: All India Muslim Personal Law Board to SC I-T Dept conducts raids,surveys at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth 1,000 cr involving Lalu Prasad CBI raids on at 17 locations across India

Coimbatore


Dr. Harsh Vardhan visits Isha Home School

by Covai Post Network
September 7, 2015

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Science and Technology, visited the Isha Home School in Coimbatore. He was given a warm welcome by the senior students of the school. The school students also took him around their school. He visited their classrooms, laboratories, and the library.

The students of Isha Home School got an opportunity to interact with the minister. They asked him about the rising pollution levels in big cities, and the scope for high quality scientific research in India. Dr Harsh Vardhan explained to them about the facilities that are available at the leading scientific institutions in areas like oceanography, seismology, and tsunami predictions. He encouraged the students to visit these institutions to observe the state-of-the-art instruments and technology used there. He also expressed optimism that the new generation will be able to live life more sensibly and find solutions to the pollution problem.

“A life that is lived for others is worth living,” Dr Harsh Vardhan said, before bidding adieu. He also visited Suryakund, Dhyanalinga, and Linga Bhairavi at the Isha Yoga Centre.

Comments 71
http://www.graszonline.pl/profile/409584/restfoot89.html [Francisco Prejsnar] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:15:46: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Victoria Save] - Nov 02, 2016
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one¡¦s site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time. http://www.zEeTl24CvC.com/zEeTl24CvC [Bula Cotelesse] - Mar 14, 2017
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift. http://www.avista.bg/bg/s-продава-овча-купел-тристаен-тухла.html [продавам двустаен апартамент софия] - Mar 16, 2017
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great! https://plus.google.com/b/112737612347554909904/collection/0phgPE [Telemedicine Qatar] - Mar 17, 2017
Would you be interested in exchanging links? http://www.avista.bg/bg/s-кръстова-вада-161.html [продажба на двустайни апартаменти в софия] - Mar 18, 2017
very nice post, i certainly love this website, keep on it http://www.bijouxtrendy.bg/Сребристо-колие-с-аксесоар-куб-с-камък [бижута с камъни swarovski цена] - Mar 18, 2017
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most individuals will go along with with your website. http://www.imotisofia.eu/d0bdd0b5d0b4d0b2d0b8d0b6d0b8d0bcd0b8-d0b8d0bcd0bed182d0b8/d0b0d0bfd0b0d180d182d0b0d0bcd0b5d0bdd182-d0b7d0b0-d0bdd0b0d0b5d0bc-d0b8-d0bfd180d0bed0b4d0b0d0b6d0b1d0b0-d0b1d0bed180d0bed0b2d0be/ [недвижими имоти варна без посредник] - Mar 19, 2017
It’s difficult to find knowledgeable people with this topic, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks https://youtu.be/in-tJLlQEOM [battery fix] - Mar 20, 2017
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information. https://ayfel-parfum.alle.bg/ [айфел парфюм] - Mar 21, 2017
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift. http://eyfel-parfum.co.nf/ [ейфел парфюм] - Mar 21, 2017
Zune and iPod: Highest people today examine the Zune to the Touch, nevertheless soon after seeing how thin and remarkably reduced and light-weight it is, I consider it in direction of be a quite exceptional hybrid that brings together characteristics of each the Contact and the Nano. It is really rather vibrant and gorgeous OLED display is marginally smaller sized than the touch screen, but the participant by itself feels pretty a bit lesser and lighter. It weighs more than 2/3 as considerably, and is noticeably smaller in just width and top, even though getting precisely a hair thicker. http://tvoypomoshnik.biz [Beauty] - Mar 22, 2017
What a rejuvenating shock your posts are. Your posts of this matter is just what I desired to essentially set the history right. You need to keep up your publishing. https://goo.gl/DzFhkg [Chuck Gruiger] - Mar 28, 2017
http://www.nikeshoesoutlets.us/ [nike outlet] - Mar 29, 2017
What i don't understood is in reality how you're now not really much more smartly-liked than you might be right now. You're very intelligent. You realize therefore considerably in terms of this topic, made me in my view consider it from so many numerous angles. Its like women and men don't seem to be involved except it is one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. Always deal with it up! [computer equipment disposal] - Mar 31, 2017
You can definitely see your expertise within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren't afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart. "History is the version of past events that people have decided to agree upon." by Napoleon. [old computer recycling] - Mar 31, 2017
fantastic issues altogether, you just gained a logo new reader. What might you suggest about your post that you simply made a few days in the past? Any sure? [laptop disposal] - Mar 31, 2017
I do consider all the ideas you've introduced to your post. They are very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for beginners. May just you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post. [recycle old computers] - Mar 31, 2017
The Zune concentrates upon getting a Transportable Media Player. Not a internet browser. Not a sport machine. Quite possibly inside of the long term it will do even superior inside of these areas, however for presently it truly is a very good route to organize and hear in direction of your new music and videos, and is devoid of peer in just that respect. The iPod's benefits are its net checking out and apps. If those stable more powerful, possibly it is your most straightforward determination. http://www.travelandsailing.org [sta travel sailing greece] - Apr 02, 2017
I simply couldn't depart your web site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the standard information an individual supply to your visitors? Is gonna be back regularly to check out new posts. [data cente equipment recycling] - Apr 02, 2017
online purchase shoes http://www.dhgate.com/product/sexy-ladies-sandals-shoes-online-shopping/396457014.html [Deandre Angeles] - Apr 03, 2017
Merely wanna admit that this is very helpful , Thanks for taking your time to write this. [computer equipment disposal] - Apr 05, 2017
Some truly great blog posts on this web site, regards for contribution. "A liar should have a good memory." by Quintilian. [old it recycling] - Apr 06, 2017
Between me and my spouse we've owned excess MP3 players over the years than I can depend, including Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, and so on. But, the previous couple of yrs I've settled down to a single line of avid gamers. Why? Mainly because I was content toward find how well-designed and enjoyable in direction of retain the services of the underappreciated (and greatly mocked) Zunes are. http://www.cheerleadingsports.net [cheerleading sports] - Apr 08, 2017
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the awesome works guys I've included you guys to my personal blogroll. http://bit.ly/2ayNoNi [fanduel promo] - Apr 09, 2017
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention. https://plus.google.com/collection/YKGDNE [Ambulance Services Management Qatar] - Apr 10, 2017
you are in reality a good webmaster. The site loading velocity is incredible. It seems that you're doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you've done a wonderful activity in this matter! [it disposal companies] - Apr 10, 2017
I just want to mention I am just all new to weblog and actually liked your web blog. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You amazingly have very good stories. Bless you for revealing your web page. [find here] - Apr 11, 2017
thanks for this countless edifying website, obstruct up the skilled undertaking check out this online casinos offers [WinstonPielm] - Apr 13, 2017
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon! http://www.cheaphats.us.com{cheap [nfl hats|cheap mlb hats|cheap nba hats}] - Apr 14, 2017
Simply wanna input that you have a very nice site, I the layout it really stands out. [it disposal companies] - Apr 16, 2017
I just want to tell you that I am just beginner to weblog and really savored this blog site. Probably I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You amazingly come with outstanding well written articles. Regards for sharing with us your blog. [check this link right here now] - Apr 16, 2017
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon! cheap snapback hats http://www.cheap-hats.cc [cheap snapback hats] - Apr 17, 2017
thanks towards this colossal edifying website, keep up the great position check out this casino offers [WinstonPielm] - Apr 19, 2017
Zune and iPod: Utmost humans look at the Zune towards the Touch, nonetheless once viewing how slender and incredibly low and gentle it is, I attempt it to be a fairly distinctive hybrid that brings together qualities of equally the Contact and the Nano. It really is Pretty vibrant and stunning OLED show is a bit more compact than the contact screen, but the participant itself feels pretty a bit more compact and lighter. It weighs about 2/3 as a lot, and is considerably lesser within just width and height, whilst getting exactly a hair thicker. http://www.thevacationhomes.org [the vacation homes] - Apr 19, 2017
This is having a little bit additional subjective, yet I considerably choose the Zune Current market. The interface is vibrant, is made up of further more flair, and some amazing capabilities which includes 'Mixview' that permit your self abruptly perspective similar albums, new music, or other buyers equivalent toward what you might be listening towards. Clicking on one of those people will center on that product, and an additional established of "neighbors" will come into look at, allowing for oneself in the direction of navigate near researching by way of similar artists, songs, or end users. Chatting of people, the Zune "Social" is furthermore superb entertaining, letting your self locate others with shared choices and getting to be mates with them. By yourself then can listen in direction of a playlist crafted based on an amalgamation of what all your good friends are listening in direction of, which is too exciting. Those fearful with privacy will be relieved towards comprehend by yourself can protect against the community from looking at your particular person listening patterns if oneself so make your mind up. http://www.swimmingsports.net [swimming sports] - Apr 21, 2017
female shoes https://wirisi.com/heels-pumps-161111004.html [Polly Bries] - Apr 21, 2017
online shoes boots https://wirisi.com/boots-heels-160919004.html [Derick Mckeand] - Apr 22, 2017
best site to buy shoes http://www.dhgate.com/product/cheap-womens-sandals-heels-online-shopping/398682329.html [Kori Mitzel] - Apr 22, 2017
Aw, this was a really nice post. In idea I would like to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and actual effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and by no means seem to get something done. https://ayfel-parfum.alle.bg/ [айфел парфюм] - Apr 23, 2017
inexpensive womens shoes https://wirisi.com/flats-peas-shoes-160913007.html [Lon Monahan] - Apr 23, 2017
Zune and iPod: Maximum people today review the Zune to the Contact, however following observing how thin and astonishingly little and mild it is, I consider it in the direction of be a pretty special hybrid that combines qualities of either the Touch and the Nano. It truly is very colorful and gorgeous OLED screen is slightly scaled-down than the contact screen, still the player alone feels fairly a bit smaller and lighter. It weighs relating to 2/3 as significantly, and is substantially more compact within just width and peak, even though becoming basically a hair thicker. http://www.thegreenrealestate.org [the green real estate] - Apr 23, 2017
Thanks so much for giving everyone remarkably nice chance to read in detail from this site. It's usually so excellent and as well , packed with a good time for me personally and my office acquaintances to visit your site at the least three times in one week to see the fresh stuff you have. Not to mention, I'm always contented considering the mind-blowing points you give. Selected two facts on this page are honestly the very best I have had. [datacentre equipment disposal] - Apr 24, 2017
best online shopping sites for shoes http://www.dhgate.com/product/cheap-heels-online-for-women-designer-ladies/397562277.html [Diedre Greuel] - Apr 25, 2017
http://pinkfascinator.com/ooking-gorgeous-with-fascinators-here-is-the-secret/ [dusky pink fascinator] - Apr 25, 2017
man shoes https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161017002.html [Laurene Bilotti] - Apr 26, 2017
shop for shoes online cheap https://wirisi.com/casual-flats-shoes-161110001.html [Rhona Mihelich] - Apr 30, 2017
stores that sell shoes http://www.ebay.com/itm/232240912018?ssPageName=STRK:MESELX:IT&_trksid=p3984.m1555.l2649 [Pricilla Hattenbach] - May 04, 2017
sandal store https://wirisi.com/heels-sandals-160913002.html [Omar Parajon] - May 05, 2017
This is getting to be a bit additional subjective, still I a lot choose the Zune Current market. The interface is vibrant, contains further aptitude, and some awesome options such as 'Mixview' that make it possible for on your own quickly view identical albums, audio, or other people equivalent in the direction of what you are listening towards. Clicking on one of these will heart on that products, and one more fastened of "neighbors" will occur into see, letting yourself in direction of navigate over investigating as a result of identical artists, tunes, or users. Talking of customers, the Zune "Social" is furthermore outstanding entertaining, allowing your self uncover others with shared preferences and becoming close friends with them. You then can listen in direction of a playlist manufactured based mostly upon an amalgamation of what all your pals are listening in direction of, which is too thrilling. Those people apprehensive with privacy will be relieved in the direction of understand yourself can steer clear of the public against viewing your specific listening practices if your self therefore select. http://www.videosgamesreviews.net [games online] - May 06, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. https://www.assignmentfinish.com作业代写 [论文代写] - May 07, 2017
Zune and iPod: Maximum All those review the Zune toward the Contact, nonetheless right after looking at how slender and surprisingly very little and light it is, I look at it towards be a as an alternative distinctive hybrid that combines features of equally the Touch and the Nano. It is really amazingly colorful and gorgeous OLED exhibit is a little bit more compact than the contact screen, but the participant alone feels pretty a bit lesser and lighter. It weighs in excess of 2/3 as considerably, and is substantially scaled-down within just width and peak, even though being basically a hair thicker. http://www.theecommerceconsultancy.net [ecommerce asia] - May 08, 2017
Fingers down, Apple's app keep wins through a mile. It truly is a large number of all styles of applications vs a rather sad final decision of a handful for Zune. Microsoft has packages, primarily in just the realm of games, still I'm not sure I would will need to guess on the potential if this attribute is considerable towards yourself. The iPod is a substantially greater preference within just that situation. http://www.personaltips.org [personal] - May 09, 2017
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I suppose you have created specific good points in functions also. http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 09, 2017
The Zune concentrates upon getting a Transportable Media Player. Not a net browser. Not a sport machine. Quite possibly within the long run it's going to do even superior inside of people areas, however for at this time it's a fantastic course towards arrange and hear toward your music and flicks, and is without the need of peer in just that regard. The iPod's benefits are its internet traveling to and purposes. If people solid further more compelling, potentially it is your ideal conclusion. http://www.wallartcollections.org [wall art] - May 10, 2017
Sorry for the significant critique, still I'm really loving the contemporary Zune, and hope this, as very well as the excellent assessments some other people contain penned, will guidance on your own choose if it is the specifically alternative for you. http://www.buynewrealestate.org [green real estate] - May 11, 2017
Sorry for the enormous evaluate, however I'm fairly loving the clean Zune, and expect this, as nicely as the quality critiques some other All those contain published, will assist on your own come to a decision if it's the immediately final decision for by yourself. http://www.bandmusicsong.org [music band] - May 11, 2017
http://pinkfascinator.com/turquoise-fascinators-will-enliven-your-appearance/ [turquoise hair fascinators] - May 11, 2017
boots order online https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160930001.html [Reva Lapalme] - May 11, 2017
Hands down, Apple's app retailer wins through a mile. It is really a large choice of all forms of apps vs a quite disappointed selection of a handful for Zune. Microsoft consists of plans, specifically within just the realm of online games, still I'm not guaranteed I would need in the direction of wager on the potential if this attribute is necessary in direction of on your own. The iPod is a a great deal much better conclusion in just that case. http://www.auction-services.org [auction services] - May 12, 2017
Sorry for the huge analyze, still I am genuinely loving the contemporary Zune, and count on this, as perfectly as the perfect evaluations some other Those people comprise penned, will help on your own make a decision if it really is the straight option for yourself. http://www.ourcookingtips.net [cooking at kitchen] - May 12, 2017
The Zune concentrates on becoming a Portable Media Player. Not a internet browser. Not a sport machine. Maybe inside of the foreseeable future it'll do even better inside of all those areas, nonetheless for by now it can be a exceptional course towards arrange and listen in the direction of your audio and films, and is without having peer in just that respect. The iPod's pros are its web going to and applications. If people stable added powerful, perhaps it is your excellent final decision. http://www.animalspedia.org [buy animal] - May 12, 2017
women boots online https://wirisi.com/casual-flats-shoes-161111001.html [Eliana Rosenbalm] - May 12, 2017
"Thanks a lot for the blog.Much thanks again. Cool." [eebest8] - May 13, 2017
The contemporary Zune browser is astonishingly constructive, nevertheless not as very good as the iPod's. It functions properly, still is not as prompt as Safari, and includes a clunkier interface. If your self once in a while plan on employing the net browser that's not an issue, still if you're coming up with towards go through the website alot from your PMP then the iPod's much larger show and greater browser might be significant. http://www.shoppingwithyou.org [shopping product] - May 13, 2017
cheap shoe sites https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161104002.html [Tilda Huge] - May 13, 2017
The Zune concentrates on staying a Transportable Media Player. Not a website browser. Not a recreation machine. Perhaps inside the long term it's going to do even improved within those areas, but for presently it is really a fantastic path in the direction of prepare and pay attention toward your tunes and films, and is devoid of peer in just that respect. The iPod's positive aspects are its website checking out and purposes. If these reliable a lot more powerful, potentially it is your simplest determination. http://www.datingtips2016.org [dating tips 2016] - May 14, 2017
This is getting a bit more subjective, yet I a lot want the Zune Market place. The interface is colorful, contains even further aptitude, and some great functions such as 'Mixview' that enable you all of a sudden see equivalent albums, music, or other end users related towards what you're listening in direction of. Clicking upon a single of those will middle on that item, and another established of "neighbors" will come into check out, permitting your self towards navigate around researching by way of similar artists, tunes, or end users. Talking of users, the Zune "Social" is on top of that fantastic enjoyable, making it possible for you identify other individuals with shared preferences and turning into good friends with them. You then can hear to a playlist manufactured primarily based on an amalgamation of what all your pals are listening in the direction of, which is way too interesting. These anxious with privateness will be relieved toward notice your self can stay away from the public versus viewing your particular person listening habits if by yourself hence decide. http://www.careersoccupations.org [more career] - May 14, 2017
Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any methods to stop hackers? http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 16, 2017
Useful information. Fortunate me I found your website unintentionally, and I'm surprised why this twist of fate didn't happened earlier! I bookmarked it. http://topcookwarebrands.com/category/cookware-holder/ [Vivien Holden] - May 16, 2017
sandal shoes for women https://wirisi.com/boots-heels-161230001.html [Jannie Legros] - May 17, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS