Dr. Harsh Vardhan visits Isha Home School

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Science and Technology, visited the Isha Home School in Coimbatore. He was given a warm welcome by the senior students of the school. The school students also took him around their school. He visited their classrooms, laboratories, and the library.

The students of Isha Home School got an opportunity to interact with the minister. They asked him about the rising pollution levels in big cities, and the scope for high quality scientific research in India. Dr Harsh Vardhan explained to them about the facilities that are available at the leading scientific institutions in areas like oceanography, seismology, and tsunami predictions. He encouraged the students to visit these institutions to observe the state-of-the-art instruments and technology used there. He also expressed optimism that the new generation will be able to live life more sensibly and find solutions to the pollution problem.

“A life that is lived for others is worth living,” Dr Harsh Vardhan said, before bidding adieu. He also visited Suryakund, Dhyanalinga, and Linga Bhairavi at the Isha Yoga Centre.