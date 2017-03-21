Dr.N.Mahalingam Chess Academy to be the hub for chess in the State – Viswanathan Anand.

“I fervently wish that Dr.N.Mahalingam Chess Academy, which is being inaugurated, will grow into a hub for the game of chess. This academy should be a go- to place for all children and their parents who are interested in the game of chess. And, when looked back after a few years it should have produced a pool of talented chess players by its training and mentorship. I wish that the academy evolve into a place for interaction and exchange of ideas for the community of chess players in Tamilnadu “said Viswanathan Anand, a five -time holder of World Chess Champion title.

Addressing the audience after inaugurating the Dr. N. Mahalingam Chess Academy as a part of Founders day ( Maha Utsav 2017) of Kumaraguru College of Technology , Viswanathan Anand said Arutchelvar Dr. N. Mahalingam had been his mentor and he had won his grand master title at chess tournament organised by him in Coimbatore.

” Dr. N. Mahalingam has been a bed rock of chess and its growth in Tamilnadu, with his continued patronage and support a number of champions have come of age in the game of chess in Tamilnadu.

I have fond memories of Coimbatore as I have won my Asian Junior Championship, and the first rating tournament added to my Grandmaster title only here. And all these tournaments were organised by Dr. Mahalingam, a visionary, patriot and philanthropist and avid chess player and chess administrator”, V. Anand said.

Manuel Aaron, the first Indian International Master, who was conferred with “Dr. Arutchelvar Dr. N. Mahalingam Award” on the occassion, said and recounted in his acceptance speech his long and productive association with the Dr. Mahalingam, as chess administrator ”

“While Dr. Mahalingam was President of Tamilnadu chess Association in 1975, I held the post of secretary and we strived hard for the growth of chess. Dr. Mahalingam has assumed the President ship of Tamilnadu Chess Association and helped the young, budding players to take part in various tournaments held across the country.”

Even though we had meager resources in the Tamilnadu Chess Association, then Dr. N. Mahalingam had offered to spend his own money for the development of chess in Tamilnadu. ”

“His mentoring of chess fraternity should be etched in golden letters in the annals of Tamilnadu chess history and he was instrumental in promoting my own chess career” Manuel Aaron said.

“As President of All India Chess Federation from 1985 to 1989, he was first one to introduce cash incentives to players achieving the titles of international masters and Grandmasters. He has also sponsored many IM/GM tournaments and many of the talented chess players through his Sakthi group of companies apart from helping chess players to get jobs to support themselves” Aaron said.

The great man, during our long drives to venue of chess tournaments, taught me many valuable life lessons and man- management. He used to say, ” the Secretary should not say he has no time and the President, no money’ that was passion he had for the game of chess and its growth.

Dr. B.K. Krishna raj Vanavarayar , Chairman of KCT Technology said that Dr.Mahalingam Chess Academy would have the privilege of being the first chess academy set up in any educational institution in the country. The founder of KCT, Dr. Mahalingam, has been instrumental in achieving universal education for all. Being an institution builder he has founded KCT, two agricultural colleges, 2 polytechnics and number of schools. At least 30,000 students pass through the educational portals he has founded.

“A lifelong chess player, Dr. Mahalingam advocates chess, as it helped for the growth of the cerebral qualities and he encouraged everyone to play chess, the game which Indians gave to the world.