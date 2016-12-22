DRI seizes more than Rs 1 crore in new denomination

Chennai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai, seized Rs 1.34 crore from five persons in the early hours near the international airport here today.

According to sources, the currency seized was found in denominations of Rs 2,000. “Based on specific intelligence to the effect that a gang of five persons were going to smuggle foreign exchange out of India, the officers of the Chennai DRI mounted a surveillance and intercepted the gang outside the Anna International Airport, Chennai, in the wee hours of today,” said an official release here.

It added, “Rs 1.34 crore of Indian currency (in new Rs 2000 denomination) and foreign currency of over 7,000 USD (equivalent to Rs 4.76 lakh) was recovered from the gang. Further investigation is being conducted.”