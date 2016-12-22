FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Coimbatore


DRI seizes more than Rs 1 crore in new denomination

Covai Post Network
December 22, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai, seized Rs 1.34 crore from five persons in the early hours near the international airport here today.

According to sources, the currency seized was found in denominations of Rs 2,000. “Based on specific intelligence to the effect that a gang of five persons were going to smuggle foreign exchange out of India, the officers of the Chennai DRI mounted a surveillance and intercepted the gang outside the Anna International Airport, Chennai, in the wee hours of today,” said an official release here.

It added, “Rs 1.34 crore of Indian currency (in new Rs 2000 denomination) and foreign currency of over 7,000 USD (equivalent to Rs 4.76 lakh) was recovered from the gang. Further investigation is being conducted.”

