Drinking water supply: Helpline numbers announced

The City Municipal Corporation has announced helpline numbers for all the five zones in order to distribute drinking water using water trucks here.

The Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, in a press release, said that city has been hit with a situation that prevailed 140 years ago. “People need not panic as drinking water would be supplied immediately to the areas that need water. The helpline would be always be active,” he stated.

He has further requested people to use drinking water wisely and not waste as the situation was already bad.

People can contact the following number for drinking water supply:

Central Zone: 0422-2312267

Assistant Engineer Jayanraj: 9442104112

West Zone: 0422-2551700

Assistant Engineer Sathyamurthy: 9489206000,

Assistant Engineer Rajesh: 9489206016.

East Zone: 0422 – 2591333

Assistant Engineer Ezhil: 9442501792

North Zone: 0422 – 2243134

Assistant Engineer Sakthivel: 9489206030.

Assistant Engineer Nazer: 9442104104

South Zone: 0422 – 2252482

Assistant Engineer Sabariraj: 9489206003

Assistant Engineer Kanagaraj: 9442501794

Assistant Engineer Saravanan: 9489206050