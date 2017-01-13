Drinking water supply: Helpline numbers announced

The City Municipal Corporation has announced helpline numbers for all the five zones in order to distribute drinking water using water trucks here.
The Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, in a press release, said that city has been hit with a situation that prevailed 140 years ago. “People need not panic as drinking water would be supplied immediately to the areas that need water. The helpline would be always be active,” he stated.
He has further requested people to use drinking water wisely and not waste as the situation was already bad.
People can contact the following number for drinking water supply:
Central Zone: 0422-2312267
Assistant Engineer Jayanraj: 9442104112
West Zone: 0422-2551700
Assistant Engineer Sathyamurthy: 9489206000,
Assistant Engineer Rajesh: 9489206016.
East Zone: 0422 – 2591333
Assistant Engineer Ezhil: 9442501792
North Zone: 0422 – 2243134
Assistant Engineer Sakthivel: 9489206030.
Assistant Engineer Nazer: 9442104104
South Zone: 0422 – 2252482
Assistant Engineer Sabariraj: 9489206003
Assistant Engineer Kanagaraj: 9442501794
Assistant Engineer Saravanan: 9489206050