Drought reduces elephant camp duration to 30 days

Even as the mahouts and elephants that reached Thekkampatti after a year’s time were delighted to meet their friends at the Special Elephant camp for temple elephants on Thursday, the reduction in the duration of the camp has proved to be worrisome for them.

With the State hit by one of the worst droughts in many years, fodder for the 34 pachyderms is also a problem for the organisers, who have reduced the duration to 30 days most likely because of the drought.

Speaking at the inauguration, Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Board M. Veerashanmughamani said that only 34 of the 41 temple and mutt elephants would participate in the camp.

“Temple elephants Sooligambal from Nagapattinam, Mangalam from Kumbakonam, Gomathy from Thiruvidaimaruthur, Rajeshwary from Salem and three elephants Santhiya, Jeyanthi and Indhu from Kanchipuram mutt will not participate because of sickness and old age,” he said, adding that special care would be taken for those elephants at their residence.

The camp, initiated by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalaithaa, usually conducted for 45 days starting from the beginning of January to March each year has been reduced to 30 days this year.

However, when questioned about the reduction, Veerashanmughamani refused to comment on the issue during the inauguration.

Sources close to HR and CE claimed that it was in fact lack of fodder and less preparation time that has reduced the duration. “Drought has hit fodder procurement by and large and, in fact, this was felt on the first day itself when the elephants were not fed enough fodder until evening,” alleged the source.

The climatic conditions could have also played a major role, claimed the source, as the camp is to continue into the beginning of summer till March 10th.

Apart from the duration and fodder, the decision to not allow the elephants into Bhavani River, which is close by, has also worried the mahouts. The decision was taken to avoid attacks from wild elephants.