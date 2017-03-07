Drought relief distribution begins

Distribution of drought relief funds was launched here on Tuesday and Minister of Urban Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani said Rs 15.35 crore would be distributed to farmers by March 15.

It was a total Rs 184.52 crore that would be distributed in Coimbatore in a phased manner, he said during the inauguration of the fund distribution at the Collectorate.

A total 1,17,340 farmers are to receive drought relief funds in which Rs 171.81 crore would be distributed through the agriculture department, Rs. 12.57 through the horticulture department and the rest through the sericulture department, he said.

Special teams had been deployed to identify areas where water scarcity was intense so that immediate distribution of drinking water could be initiated.

He later distributed Rs 12.31 lakh to 95 farmers, four ironing boxes to SC/ST department beneficiaries and Rs 10.4 lakh worth auto rickshaws to four under the New Life Scheme in subsidy rates.

Job orders were also given to 39 heirs of those who died while in service in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.