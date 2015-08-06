Dubai to host buyer-seller meet for garment exporters

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) invites the garment exporters to take part in the Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) in Dubai to develop the business prospects in UAE.

In a statement, Eswarasundar, Assistant Director of AEPC Tirupur, said, “The BSM is scheduled to be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, on November 2 and 3, 2015. Since the UAE is one of the top destinations of apparel exports from India, there is a huge market for Indian apparels.

“The UAE’s total readymade garment (RMG) import from the rest of the world stood at USD 8380 Million in 2013. It had increased by 12.5 percent to USD 9361.7 Million in 2014. India exported USD 1806.1 Million worth RMG to UAE in 2013. It increased by 29 percent to USD 2329.6 Million in 2014.”

Interested exporters can contact office of AEPC Tirupur on 0421-2232634 for further details. Information is also available on www.aepcindia.com.