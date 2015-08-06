FLASH NEWS Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup Sensex falls 80.09 points to end at 28,812.88; Nifty down 42.80 points at 8,896.70 Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on DMK’s plea challenging Tamil Nadu Assembly vote of confidence Bharti Airtel removes roaming charges for outgoing & incoming calls as well as SMSes & data usage within India Delhi HC dismisses AAP govt’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighborhood criterion Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to Emma Stone for La La Land

Coimbatore


Dubai to host buyer-seller meet for garment exporters

-By Covai Post Network
August 6, 2015

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) invites the garment exporters to take part in the Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) in Dubai to develop the business prospects in UAE.

In a statement, Eswarasundar, Assistant Director of AEPC Tirupur, said, “The BSM is scheduled to be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, on November 2 and 3, 2015. Since the UAE is one of the top destinations of apparel exports from India, there is a huge market for Indian apparels.

“The UAE’s total readymade garment (RMG) import from the rest of the world stood at USD 8380 Million in 2013. It had increased by 12.5 percent to USD 9361.7 Million in 2014. India exported USD 1806.1 Million worth RMG to UAE in 2013. It increased by 29 percent to USD 2329.6 Million in 2014.”

Interested exporters can contact office of AEPC Tirupur on 0421-2232634 for further details. Information is also available on www.aepcindia.com.

