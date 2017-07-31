Duplicate automobile spare parts seized, three arrested

Sleuths of the Video Piracy Cell of CB-CID, along with Enforcers Of Intellectual Property Rights (EIPR), conducted raids at various automobile spare parts shops and seized duplicate products that were being sold under the brand name ‘Hero Motocorp’.

Police, on a tip off that duplicate spare parts were being sold, conducted raids at Sri Balaji Auto Spares at Mysore National Highway, Lotus Auto Spares at Mysore Trunk Road and Ronak Auto Parts at Karamadai Road,during which time they stumbled upon several spare parts including tool boxes, rubber bushes, cam chain kits. They were all sold under the brand name ‘Hero MotoCorp’.

Police arrested Sathish Kumar Raj Gopal from Sri Balaji Auto Spares, Jothy Kumar Ramaswamy from Lotus Auto Spares and Rajendra Kumar Manickchand from Ronak Auto Parts and FIRs have been filed against the three.

Superintendent of Police, Video Piracy Cell, CB-CID, Deepa Ganikar, Inspector M. Santhammal and other personnel from the Video Piracy Cell of CB-CID, Coimbatore unit conducted the raids.